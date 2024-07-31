Polishing pride: Sizwe Africa IT Group’s Shoeshine Initiative a Foot Forward for Learners

Rounding out Mandela month, the ICT organisation donated kits and shined learners school shoes at Walter Sisulu Primary School, Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion Young learners at Walter Sisulu Primary School in Centurion got a step-up on Tuesday, thanks to a simple yet impactful initiative by Sizwe Africa IT Group (Sizwe IT).

Taking the philosophy behind Mandela month to heart, the ICT company closed out July by donating school shoes, shoe-shining kits and getting their hands dirty by helping to polish learners’ shoes. “It might not seem a big deal to focus our efforts on polishing kids’ school shoes,” enthused Lerato Ndlovu, Sizwe IT’s Communication Manager, “but seeing the sense of pride and dignity on the learners’ faces because they now have clean footgear was pure gold and so worthwhile”. Sizwe IT has a longstanding relationship with the primary school — more than 10 years — implementing several ICT and social development programmes over the period.

This complements the company’s several other initiatives, which are supported by willing staff members. Young learners at Walter Sisulu Primary School in Centurion got a step-up on Tuesday, thanks to a simple yet impactful initiative by Sizwe Africa IT Group (Sizwe IT). Picture: Supplied This heart-warming project is one that has made the biggest of difference to so many of the young ones’ lives. Ndlovu shared how just by her team cleaning some of the children’s shoes, the learners themselves got involved and helped their friends and schoolmates out too.

Pretty soon, shiny shoes were everywhere. Maintenance, like anything and everything in life, is key. When it comes to polishing shoes, the benefits include better foot health, longevity, and when learners grow out of them, they can then be used for younger siblings or given to others. Polishing is also a great workout.

Importantly, well-maintained shoes – school or otherwise – promote a feeling of confidence and self-assurance, boosting interpersonal relationships and a sense of dignity for the wearer. For Ndlovu and her team, Nelson Mandela’s quote that epitomises their approach and the joy of spreading happiness, is summed up when he said: “There can be no greater gift than that of giving one's time and energy to helping others without expecting anything in return." The return for the learners is the ability to keep on shining, complementing the academic programmes provided by the school that takes pride in its dynamic learning environment.