Polokwane’s Ohlotse Modise, 12, to represent SA on global stage at Colombia Fashion Kids CFK 2024

Twelve-year-old Ohlotse Modise from Polokwane in Limpopo is set to capture hearts and headlines at the Colombia Fashion Kids CFK 2024. This prestigious event, known as a premier platform for young fashion talents in Latin America, will take place in the lively city of Bogotá from September 25 to 29.

Ohlotse’s participation was made possible through ICFK Casting, highlighting the critical role the agency played in facilitating this opportunity. Colombia Fashion Kids CFK 2024 is celebrated for showcasing exceptional young models and innovative designers from around the world. The event will feature talents from countries such as Venezuela, Peru, Canada, Colombia, Panama, the US, Brazil, various African countries and Puerto Rico.

This international stage offers an exceptional opportunity for emerging stars like Modise to display their skills and contribute to the vibrant world of kid fashion. Modise, who dazzled at the Mini Model World 2023 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, securing second place, is excited to step onto this global platform. At just 12-years-old, Modise is carving out a niche for herself in the fashion world, she’s collecting accolades such as the Overall Top Model and Catwalk awards.

“I’m so thrilled about the chance to represent South Africa at Colombia Fashion Kids,” said Modise. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase my passion for fashion and to meet other young models from around the world.” Her mother and manager, Tumi Modise, shared in her excitement. “We are incredibly excited for this opportunity. Ohlotse has been working diligently to prepare for this significant event, and we are confident that she will shine on the international stage.”

As a proud member of International Casting Fashion Kids, Ohlotse continues to make waves in the fashion industry. Her recent success at the Mini Model World, where she stood out as the only contestant to receive multiple awards, highlights her extraordinary potential and dedication. “In addition to her modelling career, Ohlotse, the former Miss Pre-Teen Mundial South Africa 2023, uses her platform to advocate for important causes, such as alleviating child hunger and supporting nutritional initiatives. As the Colombia Fashion Kids CFK 2024 approaches, all eyes will be on Modise, eagerly anticipating the fresh and vibrant energy she will bring to the runway.