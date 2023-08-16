Praise for Dr Aaron Motsoaledi after he assists ill passenger aboard flight

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has been hailed for coming to the assistance of an ill passenger aboard a flight on Monday evening. It is understood that the male passenger aboard from East London to Johannesburg suffered an episode.

According to political analyst, Makhosini Mgitywa who was aboard the flight, the passenger seated behind him had a medical emergency. "I heard a passenger near him shout 'he's not breathing'. The FlySafair crew reacted swiftly to manage the crisis. Two doctors sprung into action," he said. He said the second doctor to respond was sitting further in front.

"He was Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi," Mgitywa said. "The doctors stabilised the patient, assisted by the crew who were superb. When the patient came to, passengers who witnessed this started clapping.. it was something . I don’t know who the first doctor was, but on behalf of the other passengers, I thank him for his service," Mgitywa added. According to reports, Motsoaledi had been take a nap aboard the flight when he was disturbed by a commotion at the back of the airplane.

He told TimesLive that the man had low blood sugar and was having difficulty taking the sugar solution. Motsoaledi said air crew asked if there was someone to attend to the passenger and he informed them that he was a doctor. He said staff asked him to produce his medical papers but he no longer practices. A passenger then vouched for Motsoaledi adding that he was a minister and doctor.

He said he relied on clinical acumen and judgement and with no equipment, he relied on what he knew. The minister rubbed glucose powder on the man's tongue. Former member of the Gauteng legislature, Nzipho Thembani Kalipa, took to social media to salute the minister.

"On behalf all passengers that were on board a Flysafair flight from East London to Joburg earlier this evening. We salute a selfless and heroic intervention by minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi who attended a sick passenger on the flight. Thank you Minister for your selflessnes," she said.

