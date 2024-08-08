R100 million lotto winner: Here's how much they can spend daily for the next 50 years

On August 3, a lucky South African won the R100 million Lotto jackpot, an amount that opens up extraordinary financial possibilities. This massive windfall allows the winner, who has yet to claim their prize, to enjoy substantial spending power every month, day, and hour for the next 50 years, along with the potential to invest in lucrative ventures like purchasing KFC franchises.

Breaking down the R100 million over a 50-year period, we find that with R100 million spread over 50 years (600 months), the winner could spend approximately R166,667 per month. Calculating this further into daily expenditure, the winner could spend around R5,479 each day. On an hourly basis, this translates to about R228 every hour. If the winner invested the entire R100 million in an investment account with an annual simple interest rate of at 8%, the monthly interest would amount to R666,667 (calculated as R100 million x 8% / 12 months).

These interest earnings alone would provide more than enough to sustain a luxurious lifestyle without touching the principal amount. Beyond daily expenditures and interest earnings, the winner has the opportunity to invest in profitable business ventures. One option would be to purchase KFC franchises. With each KFC franchise costing approximately R6 million, the winner could buy around 16 franchises, totaling R96 million, leaving a comfortable R4 million for additional investments or personal spending.