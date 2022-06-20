R12m Middleburg Lotto jackpot winner claims prize, wants to remain strictly anonymous

Durban - The National Lottery Ithuba confirmed that the winner of the R12 600 447.90 Lotto Plus 2 jackpot has claimed their prize. The winner from Mhluzi spent R20 on their winning ticket from the June 8 draw.

They opted to select their numbers manually. Last week, Ithuba urged the winner to come forward to claim their winnings at their nearest Ithuba office. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

“The winner has requested to remain strictly anonymous, and therefore we will not be publishing any further information regarding these winnings.” Mabuza said winners who receive winnings of R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling from professional psychologists, and financial advice from accredited financial advisers, at no cost. Ithuba recently said it had millions of rand in unclaimed prizes, adding that National Lottery tickets remained valid for up to 365 days from the date of the draw.

