Residents laugh off eThekwini’s Fraud and Corruption Awareness Conference

Durban - Although its intention and purpose may be rooted in positivity, residents have laughed off eThekwini Municipality’s latest conference. This week, the city announced its Fraud and Corruption Awareness Conference where Speaker Thabani Nyawose addressed about 1000 delegates.

Hosted at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, the municipality said the seminar is part of the annual International Fraud and Awareness Week observed from November 13 to 19. “The city Integrity and Investigations Unit (CIIU), in partnership with the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, will share knowledge on how to curb fraud and corruption as well as measures to implement good governance,” the municipality said in a statement. Commenting on the municipality’s post on Facebook residents said they were confused.

Jean-Marc Tostee: “This is a bit confusing... Is the EThekwini Municipality TEACHING 1000 new recruits how to continue the blatant corruption that is so prevalent within the structures? There is NO way on earth that THIS Municipality can try coach people ‘how not to steal’. What an absolute joke.” Daniel Moodley: “Blind leading the blind... who’s fooling who?” Sbonelo Chiliza: “Wow !!!! Say that again !!!! Fraud and corruption.”

Tanduxolo Gaxela: “Fraud and corruption awareness... are u serious??? Really??? Mxm.” Sqandiso Trinco Pushkah: “While corruption is inside your offices.” Emihle Elshadai: “The irony.”