Runners keep Mike Sewell’s fundraising dreams alive after car crash knocks him out of Comrades Marathon

Durban - When Mike Sewell's goal of running nearly 2 000km from Cape Town to the start of the Comrades Marathon for charity was dashed by a car crash, his fellow runners stepped in to ensure Sewell's idea would live on. Sewell set out to raise R1 million for the CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation, however, he suffered a broken humerus bone and smashed arm after a bakkie overtook a truck and hit into him in George.

"I had done 350km when the accident happened, so there are still 1 450 kilometres to go," he said. Fellow runners who had been trailing Sewell's journey decided to take up his cause and finish his course. A Strava account called Long Road to Comrades v2.1 - R1 million for CHOC was set up to allow individual runners to run kilometres to make up the full distance and the response from the running community has been overwhelming.

Mike Sewell was injured when a vehicle crashed into him. Picture: Facebook A WhatsApp group was set up to support and follow his run was flooded with offers from runners to help. Supporters, inspired by Sewell, have started organising group runs, walks and family hikes to contribute distance to the Strava group.

On the weekend 169 participants registered to join the group. Sewell has expressed his thanks to everyone helping him deal with the disappointment and look for a new light. Founder of The Cows, Kerrin Bain, said Sewell is a legend.

"We are so damn proud of you and your amazing team. There is nothing we can't do together. We have got you," Bain said. “Just like Mike has had a setback, the children and teens fighting cancer suffer these setbacks too, we thank Mike for his dedication to the run and his determination to continue to raise funds for CHOC," added CHOC CEO, Hedley Lewis. Anyone keen to contribute to Sewell's fundraiser can visit his fundraising account at https://charity.easyreg.co.za/comrades-marathon-2022/mike-sewell/childhood-cancer-foundation-choc

