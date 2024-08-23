SAPS celebrates Women’s Month: Constable Thabisa Ntyinkala – a journey of dedication and integrity

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is spotlighting the remarkable contributions of women in the force during Women's Month. One such figure is 40-year-old Constable Thabisa Ntyinkala, the only female member of the Western Cape Tactical Response Team (TRT). A fitness enthusiast from Khayelitsha, Ntyinkala, has never been deterred by her position in a male-dominated unit, says the police statement by Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

Ntyinkala joined SAPS in 2014, she underwent her basic training at the Mthatha SAPS Academy in the Eastern Cape and began her journey at Cape Town Central Police Station before moving on to court duties. Her fitness and involvement in sports, such as functional fitness, tug of war, and ladies’ soccer, led to her being encouraged to join the TRT. Embracing the opportunity, she quickly adapted to the high-risk environment. She stresses the importance of discipline and operational readiness in the TRT, advising women interested in such roles to perform without expecting special treatment.

Ntyinkala’s commitment to her duties is evident in her interactions with both colleagues and the public. She has never faced resistance when issuing commands, attributing this to how she presents herself. “The way you carry yourself speaks volumes,” she notes, highlighting the importance of appearance, posture, and readiness as a key to doing sterling work within the TRT environment. Balancing her demanding job with her personal life, Ntyinkala finds solace in prayer and her fitness routine. Her dedication has not only made her a respected member of the TRT, but also a trainer within the unit. She is set to undergo a six-week course to further her role in training the selection team.