Self-taught Limpopo inventor has created a money counting machine that can be used for 40 different currencies

A man from Limpopo is flying the South African flag high as he has invented an impressive machine that has displayed the country's talent. Gideon Tshisimba, a 55-year-old from Matidza village has shown remarkable ingenuity and innovation after creating a money-counting machine that can be used for 40 different currencies.

The SABC reported that the machine has even been approved by the Central Bank of China and is already operational in the Asian nation. "This comes from God because I was fixing radios, fixing cars. I do everything using my hands. That's when I started making the counting machine. "I worked for 20 years for the note company with the drop safe. That is why I started making my own machine. It took me five years to make this machine," he told the broadcaster.

Tshisimba wants to use his incredible feat to inspire confidence SA's youth. He said not growing up wealthy or having a high education did not deter him. Tshisimba comes from a disadvantaged background and even left high school to become a taxi driver.

He eventually left this job and sought greener pastures. However, he did not have to look far as he always had a knack for electronics. The inventor also spent considerable time working at a bank, which proved very useful for his creation. However, he faced some turbulence in his journey of becoming an inventor and entrepreneur. As much as he believed in his machine, others did not and voiced their doubts. He told the SABC that: "Achieving this goal was not easy. To design the machine because I had to contact people was not easy because they would give their negative opinions. I pushed and prayed to God to help me do this."