‘She’s been my ride or die’, says Cape Town man as he preps to walk 600km in aid of his wife’s student debt

Cape Town – A Cape Town man is taking it in his stride to make his wife’s dream come true as he readies himself for the trek of his life. Lucien Williams, 39, from Parow has been married to his wife, Washiela Williams for almost 16 years and is set on ensuring his number one lady gets what she deserves.

On Thursday, March 23, Williams will be taking a 600km walk to George in hopes of raising funds to pay his wife’s student debt. On the day of his departure, he will also be celebrating his 40th birthday. Lucien Williams will be walking from Cape Town to George in 10 days. Photo: supplied “There have been some financial problems and Washiela was studying education with Unisa.

“She completed her studies last year and passed with three distinctions,” he told IOL proudly. The father of two said his wife is expected to graduate later this year, however, there is only one aspect hindering this amazing achievement – finances. “She will not be able to graduate unless her debt is settled. The balance to settle the debt is R18 000.

“Currently she is working at a Pre-School in Goodwood but she is a foundation phase teacher. “But, because she is not qualified and registered she cannot get a full-time job,” Williams explained. Washiela Williams will be able to graduate later this year as a foundation phase teacher if her debt is paid. Picture: supplied Washiela is the first one in her family to have reached a tertiary level of education and has been met with insurmountable factors yet she has pulled through.

The family has sacrificed for his wife to complete her studies and has been living off his salary as employee of a UK medical recruiting company. “My wife has supported me through so much. She’s been my ride or die. She’d do everything and anything for me and this is one small thing I can do for her. “I do not come from a family of wealth. I have no skills such as dancing or so but I can walk and I can walk far,” Williams said.

He will be walking for 10 days for about 13 to 14 hours a day. Williams said he will be making stops along the way and resting at the home of congregants of the New Apostolic Church. “I should be done working by April 1 and I hope to attend church in George. This is also a spiritual journey for me. There is just something about those small towns and their faith.

“The last two years have been taxing on all,” he told IOL. While he is in full beast mode and prepping for the longest walk of his life, Williams said his 15-year-old daughter who is into music producing has been busy making her father a playlist to keep him going on his journey. When asked what his biggest motivation was, Williams said: “For me as a father and husband, I always want to provide.

“When my wife came to me and said she needed me to pay the amount and I couldn’t I could see her heart break. “So, while on the road, my family will be my biggest motivation. “My family is my everything and they are my reason for everything.