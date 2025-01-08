South African adventurer completes epic solo Atlantic paddle to champion vulnerable children

South African adventurer and philanthropist Gerhard Moolman returned to land on January 7, after weeks of navigating the Atlantic Ocean alone. He completed a gruelling 4,150 kilometre solo paddle dedicated to South Africa and its future.

Moolman’s self-supported 3,600km rowing journey from Cape Verde to the shores of Cayenne French Guiana tested his limits, but his mission extended beyond personal endurance, it was a call to action for the nation to support most vulnerable citizens. Moolman’s expedition spanned weeks of physical pain, mental challenges, and solitude. Battling back pain and the emotional weight of isolation, he endured punishing ocean conditions, determined to complete his crossing. “This journey wasn’t just a journey across an ocean, it was a journey to find strength, purpose and connection. It was a tribute to South Africa, my land, my people, my home. I wanted to prove that no challenge is insurmountable when it is undertaken for a purpose greater than oneself,” said Moolman.

His connection to the natural world became a source of reflection. A bird that stayed with him for weeks offered companionship, while encounters with marine life reminded him of humanity’s shared connection with nature. “Being out there with nothing but the ocean and its creatures reminded me of how interconnected we all are with each other and the world around us,” he said. According to the statement by Nils Flaatten, the paddler embarked on the self-supported expedition in a vessel named Osiyeza “The Crossing” in isiXhosa.

Originally designed for fellow South African adventurer Richard Kohler, Osiyeza had already proven its capability when Kohler became the first to kayak solo across the southern Atlantic Ocean in February, 2023, completing a 6,403-kilometre journey from Cape Town to Salvador, Brazil in 63 days. “Gerhard’s vessel, Osiyeza, embodies the spirit of exploration, endurance and sheer grit required to tackle one of the world’s most challenging bodies of water,” said Flaatten. This same vessel has now carried two South Africans across the Atlantic, with each voyage reflecting the resilience and determination required to face one of the world’s most unforgiving waters.

The journey was not undertaken for personal glory. Moolman dedicated his effort to Door of Hope, a South African charity that cares for abandoned and vulnerable children. He paddled to raise awareness and funds for the organisation, urging South Africans to unite in building a better future for their country. Door of Hope, a non-profit organisation, works to rescue and care for children in need, providing a safe environment and opportunities for a brighter future. “I’ve done my part out on the water. Now I ask you to join me. Together, we can make a lasting impact for these children and for South Africa as a whole,” Moolman said.