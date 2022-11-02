Sun City ride for mental health awareness

Rustenburg – The Sun City Resort held a Kasi Ride to raise awareness of mental health month. General manager Brett Hoppé joined cyclists including guests on Sunday as they cycled through four villages surrounding Sun City – Ledig, Rasimone, Robega and Chaneng.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sun City invited the Soshanguve Cycling Club to saddle up for a ride promoting mental health awareness month while paying tribute to various CSI (community support initiative) projects supported by the resort. Twenty-eight members of the Soshanguve Cycling Club cycled 147km from Pretoria to Sun City on Saturday, rested the night at the Bush Bungalows, which offers guests an authentic African experience, tucked away from the bustle of the resort while offering easy access to the resort’s activities and experiences. Waking up refreshed on Sunday, they completed the 25km GM Kasi Ride.

The cycling club was chosen as it participates in many community upliftment endeavours. Soshanguve sponsorship co-ordinator Tshifhiwa Naledzani said the team was pleased to endure ‘pain on the bike’ in support of the cause of mental health. “Every year we do one ride per season where we raise money for causes including underprivileged children and child-headed households,” Naledzani said in a statement issued by Sun City.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Ride was part of Sun City’s promotion of mental health awareness month and included a talk by North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha. Master of ceremonies, Somizi, also addressed those gathered about the importance of mental health. General manager Brett Hoppé said the resort focused on community development and has a number of initiatives. “Sun City is very focused on community development and upliftment and has a number of initiatives which are ongoing. Even our newly announced R295 million Sun Vacation Club development includes community upliftment and skills transfer,” Hoppé said.

Story continues below Advertisement