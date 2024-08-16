Survé Philanthropies Announces The Return of Dr Iqbal Survé Bursary Applications 2025

Survé Philanthropies is thrilled to announce the opening of applications for the prestigious Dr Iqbal Survé Bursary for the 2025 academic year. Established in 2015 and led by Dr Iqbal Survé and the Survé family, the organisation remains deeply committed to transforming the lives of underprivileged South African communities through education.

In a country where poverty often curtails dreams, Survé Philanthropies is driven by a mission to break this cycle and create a future where every individual has the opportunity to rise above their circumstances. Education is not merely a pathway out of poverty; it is a beacon of hope. By providing access to educational opportunities, Survé Philanthropies seeks to ignite potential, inspire critical thinking, and nurture the innovation needed to overcome the myriad challenges faced by those most in need. The organisation firmly believes that investing in the youth is crucial for shaping a brighter, more equitable tomorrow, as young people are the architects of the future.

The Dr Iqbal Survé Bursary, established by Survé Philanthropies, embodies a deep commitment to education as a transformative force for personal and societal advancement. Inspired by Nelson Mandela's belief that “education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,” the bursary aims to equip individuals with the knowledge, skills, and confidence necessary to thrive and contribute meaningfully in an ever-evolving world. The inspiration behind this bursary stems from Dr Survé’s own experiences, having overcome significant financial obstacles during apartheid to pursue his dream of becoming a medical doctor. His journey as one of the few black medical students at the time underscores his dedication to making education accessible to those facing similar challenges today.

Dr Survé has long championed youth development, recognizing the immense potential within young individuals. He believes that empowering the youth is crucial for national progress, emphasising that society’s lifeblood lies in the untapped talent and potential of its youth. In his words: “It is our duty to equip them with the support and resources needed to fully flourish.” His vision extends beyond mere job creation; it is about inspiring dreams, igniting passion, and instilling the confidence to achieve greatness. This commitment to fostering an inclusive environment for growth and learning is at the core of Survé Philanthropies’ mission.