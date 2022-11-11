Swinging into action - Goat Golf and Cupcakes Of Hope aim to help kids with cancer and you could win great prizes

That's not all though, In conjunction with the series, Goat Golf are running a crowd-funding campaign for an incredible charity called Cupcakes of Hope, who raise funds to support the medical expenses of young children in South Africa with cancer.

Signature Holes in Cape Town & The Winelands, in Support of Cupcakes of Hope is a video series showcasing the Western Cape, South Africa, as a truly global golfing destination.

In the coming weeks and in collaboration with IOL, Goat Golf will produce an awe-inspiring video series where we’ll visit some of the most esteemed golf courses in South Africa, steeped in history & natural beauty.

Furthermore, we are joined by some incredible celebrities which include sporting icons, famous chef’s, TV personalities and comedians. Oh and some handy golfers!!

Visit this link to donate to this incredible organisation and stand a chance to win one of six 6 fourball vouchers to the value R2400 each!