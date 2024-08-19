‘Talent and tenacity on the global stage’ — Dr Iqbal Survé hails extraordinary South African sporting weekend

Independent Media Chairman Dr Iqbal Survé said the weekend was “nothing short of extraordinary” for the country, where “remarkable sporting successes... showcased South Africa's incredible talent and tenacity on the global stage”. “Our Springboks retained the Mandela Challenge Plate with a resounding victory over the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship, reaffirming our dominance in world rugby. The Proteas followed suit by clinching a Test series win against the West Indies, further solidifying our status as a cricketing powerhouse,” Dr Survé. “But the triumphs didn't end there. In Perth, Australia, UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis defended his title in spectacular fashion, defeating Israel Adesanya with a masterful rear-naked choke submission in the fourth round. The presence of Bok captain Siya Kolisi and teammate Eben Etzebeth, who walked Du Plessis to the octagon, was a powerful symbol of unity and strength, reminding the world of South Africa's unwavering spirit,” he said.

“As we celebrate these victories, let us also acknowledge what they represent: the resilience, determination, and excellence that define us as a nation. These achievements are not just victories in sport; they are victories for every South African who believes in the power of perseverance and the pursuit of greatness. “At Independent Media, we are immensely proud to be part of a nation that continues to rise to the occasion, no matter the challenge. These victories are a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and passion that define our athletes, and they serve as an inspiration to us all. “Let us continue to support our sportsmen and women as they carry the South African flag to new heights, and let us all take pride in the remarkable achievements of this past weekend,” Dr Survé said.