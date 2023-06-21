Teen, 17, invents revolutionary kitchen product

Having innovation and creativity are some of the best qualities with which to build a highly successful business. And 17-year-old Gal Butler has both.

The New York-based teen has come up with a unique piece of kitchenware, he claims will revolutionise the industry - the WayvBowl. ‘’The Wayv Bowl is a two-in-one dish that transforms from a bowl to a plate, making storage and cleaning simple,’’ Butler says of his creation. 17-year-old Gal Butler’s invention in its plate form. Photo Supplied The Wayv Bowl starts out as a plate, and simply folding in the sides transforms it into a bowl that is impermeable and secure due to a combination of eight strong Neodymium magnets.

The Wayv Bowl as a watertight receptacle. Photo: Supplied The youngster completed the design of his invention in October 2021 and began the process of obtaining patent protection. He also developed a complete business plan and marketing strategy while engaged in his school's robotics and wrestling teams. “My goal was to create a product that enhances the food preparation process and elevates the dining experience for people worldwide. ‘’I firmly believe that innovation knows no age limit. With passion, determination, and a touch of creativity, anyone can bring their ideas to life,’’ he said.

As a young entrepreneur without the capital needed to scale such a business, he sought funding through the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. His project was so exciting that it exceeded its target figure three times on the first day. There has also been no decrease in investor interest, with the invention, so far, returning well over 10 times the initial investment. The budding businessman feels that building efficient dining and kitchenware that saves space and clutter without sacrificing functionality and quality is still a work in progress. His father, Etan Butler said, ‘’I am immensely proud of Gal's remarkable dedication and achievements. I have witnessed his relentless pursuit of excellence.