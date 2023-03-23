Teen goes viral after rant about being grounded because she tried using dad's credit card to charter a helicopter

As kids, we've all done some wild things that irked our parents and landed us in the proverbial naughty corner. For some, it was sneaking out or perhaps breaking mom's expensive dinnerware (that we promised we'd never use) but for Romy Mars, it was after she tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland using her dad's credit card. Mars, Hollywood film and music royalty (her mom is Sofia Coppola and her dad is Thomas Mars) made a now-deleted TikTok sharing her drama.

In the video, where she explains why she is grounded, she also epically burns her folks. this tiktok of sofia coppola’s daughter… this means so much to me pic.twitter.com/6AQtWNhAgG — savannah ~* (@savbrads) March 21, 2023

"Make a vodka-sauce pasta with me because I’m grounded because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend," she says. Mars then shares that she had to Google images of onions on her phone because she didn't know the difference between a garlic and an onion. She then also lets us know that her parents’ biggest rule is that she's not allowed to have a social media account because they don't want her to be a nepotism kid and shows us her father's Grammy award. In the video, Mars introduces us to Ari, who is her babysitter's boyfriend.

"...because my parents are never home so these are my replacement parents," she says. As for Ari, well, he seems to be cool with why Mars needed to get the heli! In the well-put together and edited video (we wouldn’t expect any less from the daughter of Sofia Coppola and granddaughter of Francis Ford Coppola) Mars promises to be back with a Part 2 where she actually cooks the pasta; but sadly, we may never get to see it since she’s deleted her account.