On May 17th (South Africa), the 23rd "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students-South Africa Finals held successfully in Cape Town.
After intense competition, Aluwani Mavhungu from the University of the Western Cape, won the first prize and will represent South Africa in the global finals held in China. Jessica Grace Gascoyne Clarke from Stellenbosch University, won the second prize and will also travel to China to observe the global finals.
This event attracted many Chinese language learners, educators, and cultural enthusiasts, all witnessing the outstanding talent of South African University students in learning Chinese and expressing Chinese culture.
Participants demonstrated their deep understanding of Chinese culture and language skills through tests on Chinese knowledge, Chinese speech, and performances of Chinese culture. The competition not only tested the participants' Chinese language skills but also served as an important bridge for deepening cultural exchanges between China and South Africa.
The event was honoured with the presence of guests such as Consul General, You Wenze from the Consulate General of China in Cape Town; Education Counselor, Li Xudong from the Chinese Embassy in South Africa; Ms. Mokgadi Tena, Chief of Staff from Minister Office of the Department of Higher Education and Training; Mr. Khathu Mathelemusa, Chief Directorate, International Relations Office of the Department of Higher Education and Training. They delivered inspiring speeches, emphasising the importance of cultural exchange and language learning.
"Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition has always been a highlight in the academic calendar for Chinese language students in South Africa," said Dr Iris Wu, Chairperson of the Chinese Bridge Club (Cape Town). "It's not only a test of their language skills but also an opportunity to celebrate the rich cultural heritage they cherish."
This year's event was exclusively sponsored by Chinese New Energy Longyuan South Africa, a dedicated sponsor of the "Chinese Bridge," committed to promoting Chinese language education and cultural exchange.
This year's competition marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to strengthen cultural and educational exchanges between China and South Africa. The main organizers express their heartfelt gratitude to all participants, educators, judges, and sponsors for their contributions to the success of this event.