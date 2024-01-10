The Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Tats4Tails is back and aims to raise R100,000

The annual Tats4Tails Tattoo-a-thon hosted by the Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is back for the fifth consecutive year. The fundraising event aims to raise R100,000.

The annual Tats4Tails is hosted by tattoo artist Clinton Naidoo from Primal Culture Tattoo Studio, where he lends his expertise every year to ensure the fundraising is a success. The event is expected to take place from January 22 to January 28, and the funds raised are for the upkeep of the animals at the SPCA awaiting their “furever“ homes. Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham, said the past four years of the fundraiser have seen local influential personalities such as singer/songwriter Craig Lucas, KFM presenter Brandon Leigh, and radio and TV presenter Zoe Brown driven to bring positive change and support the cause for the animals.

Naidoo is committed to 125 tattoos in just seven days so the SPCA can reach its fundraising goals. “It’s a tattoo-a-thon with heart. I’m from the Grassy Park community, and I see the work being done by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. I love animals, and this is my way of giving back and helping an organisation that helps so many people and animals every day,” Naidoo said. This year, the list of supporters grows even more illustrious with the addition of Grant Hinds, a renowned video game and tech contributor on South African TV shows Top Billing, Expresso, Tech Report, and Hectic Nine 9. Joining him is his wife, tech and gaming content creator Jessica Hinds, as they opt for a couple's tattoo with double the meaning in tribute to their love for each other and their love for animals.

"I've always worn my heart on my sleeve when it comes to caring about animals. But this initiative allows me to do this almost literally. Animals hold a special place in my heart, and I thought, Why not wear that love proudly while making a difference?" Grant Hinds said. Returning for another round, KFM's Brandon Leigh and journalist Venecia Valentine reaffirm their commitment to the cause by getting inked again. “I’ve chosen to let my lines for life be a lifeline for animals, and I've been tattooed twice by the amazing tattoo artists at Primal Culture,” Leigh said.

“These tattoos aren't just ink on my skin; they're heartfelt commitments to making a difference. Every needle, every line, is a symbol of hope and compassion. For me, that's the most meaningful mark I can make.” Abraham said each tattoo commitment is an animal-too commitment and further thanked the sponsorship of Lionel’s Choice Holistic Pet Nutrition. “At Lionel’s Choice, we understand the incredible impact that proper nutrition has on the well-being of our furry friends. Partnering with the SPCA for the Tats4Tails event allows us to extend our commitment to animal welfare beyond the bowl,” Marketing Manager Drik van der Merwe said.

An “Ink Jenny Challenge” is also on the table this year for those who prefer not getting inked themselves. The challenge is a fun initiative that will see one of SA’s most loved and trusted celebrity chefs, cookbook author, food network TV host, MC, and voiceover artist Jenny Morris step up to a different scenery than she is used to. Morris has committed to becoming a canvas for the cause as soon as the event reaches the halfway fundraising mark of R50,000.

“The SPCA is more than an organisation to me. It's where I found my forever friend. I've personally experienced the joy of adopting from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, and that's why this cause is so close to my heart,” Morris said. “Tats4Tails aims to raise R100,000 to help care for animals until they find their forever homes, and I agreed to spice things up a bit by committing to be a canvas for the cause,” she said. “Now that the event has raised R54,000, it’s time for me to start shopping for the kind of ink that does not pair well with pasta.”

She has called on Capetonians to step up to the plate in aid of the animals. “With my birthday coming up on January 21, I hope I can call on animal-loving Capetonians to continue to donate to the Ink Jenny challenge or to make a booking and get a tattoo of their own. If I can do it, anyone can,” she added. The tattoos are 7cm x 7cm of your own or a set design and are only R800 each, and bookings can be made with the studio directly via WhatsApp at 021-707-1299.