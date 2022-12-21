The good, the better and the best. All the good news from the year that was

As the curtain falls on a year fraught with some of the lowest lows but also some incredible highs. As South Africans, we have the innate ability to grow in the face of adversity and through humour and resilience find the light at the end of the tunnel.
We have curated 20 good news stories so that we can remember 2022 as the year of success, perseverance and hope:
1. The man who used R350 grant to kick-start a business
2. First for Africa as Durban doctor performs cutting-edge surgery on arteries of chronically ill patient
3. Mzansi banded together to get homeless “genius” Bonga Sithole off the streets
4. When we found out we have one of the oldest people in the world living in Klerksdorp
5. From domestic worker to medical doctor - a story of hope
6. The Indian biologist who completely changed the way local communities treat endangered storks
7. Western Cape Speaker donates shoes to needy pupils at two schools, washes their feet
8. From the Cape Flats to Harvard University: CT mum accepted into prestigious programme
9. Woman finds R560K stashed in couch - and then returns it to owners
10. Western Cape Health Department took vaccinations to peoples doorsteps
11. Durban woman developing tourism app to connect students to gig economy
12. R15 night classes for Cape Flats residents wanting to complete their matric
13. ‘This has been a spiritual development,’ says a Cape Town father whose son, 3, was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma
14. KZN man who closed down his business and became a waste truck driver graduates with a degree and 5 distinctions
15. This device revives hearts that stopped beating to use them for transplants
16. Bheki Cele describes cop who won Idols SA as ‘beacon of hope’
17. A farmer’s dream to beat the odds
18. When a Pretoria teacher nailed the 'Robot Boii Salary Salary Challenge’ and we were there for it
19. Nurse Sharks Display Amazing Underwater Gymnastics To Eat
And last but not least
20. IOL reader comes to the rescue of shack pizza entrepreneur