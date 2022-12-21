Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

The good, the better and the best. All the good news from the year that was

Photo by Kenta Kikuchi on Unsplash

Photo by Kenta Kikuchi on Unsplash

Published 2h ago

Share

As the curtain falls on a year fraught with some of the lowest lows but also some incredible highs. As South Africans, we have the innate ability to grow in the face of adversity and through humour and resilience find the light at the end of the tunnel.

We have curated 20 good news stories so that we can remember 2022 as the year of success, perseverance and hope:

Story continues below Advertisement
Story continues below Advertisement
Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

South AfricaJohannesburgKwaZulu-NatalCape Town

Share

Recent stories by:

Faheem Khota