This aspiring baseball player needs your help getting him to the World Cup in Colombia

This Cape Town boy needs your help in getting him to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in getting to the world stage for baseball. Valentino Louw, 15, a Grade 9 learner at Kuilsriver Technical High School from Riverside in has the opportunity to attend the U/15 Baseball World Cup in Colombia.

The tournament takes place from August 16 to August 25 and 12 countries, including Italy, Japan, Mexico, Dominican Republic will be in attendance. Louw started playing baseball in 2022 and his position is catcher. Valentino Louw is an aspiring professional baseball player. Photo: Kuilsriver Cardinals He has since shone in the sport and plays for the Kuilsriver Cardinals Baseball Club.

Club Secretary, Bronwyn Benwell said the club uses sports to keep children off the streets and on the field. “Valentino, affectionately known as Tino, began playing baseball only two seasons ago. Despite his short time in the sport, he has demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication, earning him a coveted spot on the national team. A dynamic catcher known for their powerful throws and strategic gameplay. Valentino Louw is an aspiring professional baseball player. Photo: Kuilsriver Cardinals “Tino has a promising career ahead of him. He consistently demonstrates outstanding skills and sportsmanship. His selection to represent South Africa at such a prestigious international event is a testament to his hard work and natural ability.

“Annually, we have a National Baseball Championship, this is where Tino showcased his talent and was selected to participate in the U15 World Cup in Colombia representing South Africa. The total cost was R50,000 he still needs R10,000 and spending money. His first time out of Cape Town was at the championships to Gqeberha, Eastern Cape in March,” Benwell said. Louw is described as a humble child who, despite coming from an area riddled with drugs and alcohol, chose sport.

“Tino comes from a modest background and was raised by his grandmother, who unfortunately cannot afford the expenses associated with his participation in the World Cup. “Baseball travel costs are typically the responsibility of the parents, which presents a significant financial challenge for Tino and his family. In an effort to support Tino and ensure he can seize this incredible opportunity, our club has initiated several fund-raisers,” Benwell said. The team has also started a BackaBuddy page to raise the funds.