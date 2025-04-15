Thobile Ngcamphalala: first black South African woman in 33 years to earn Master’s degree Rhodes University

In a historic and heartwarming moment for South African academia, Thobile Ngcamphalala has become the first black South African woman in 33 years to graduate with a Master’s degree in Topology with Distinction at Rhodes University. Graduation season is in full swing across universities in South Africa, and inspirational stories are being shared.

Ngcamphalala's achievement is not just a personal victory, but a celebration of perseverance, brilliance, and the power of representation in fields where black women remain critically underrepresented. According to the University of Waterloo, Topology studies properties of spaces that are invariant under any continuous deformation. It is sometimes called "rubber-sheet geometry" because the objects can be stretched and contracted like rubber, but cannot be broken. Ngcamphalala’s academic journey began through the Extended Curriculum Programme, a support route designed for students who need additional time to adapt to university studies.

Thobile Ngcamphalala graduated with a Master’s degree in Pure Mathematics with Distinction. Her achievement… pic.twitter.com/DCXs2wq6Ro — Rhodes University (@Rhodes_Uni) April 14, 2025 Far from being a setback, this programme became the launchpad for her excellence. She earned a BSc (Hons) in Pure Mathematics with Distinction, and completed her Master’s degree in just one year — an exceptional accomplishment in mathematics. What sets Ngcamphalala apart even further is that her research paper was published in Applied General Topology, a DHET-accredited academic journal, where she is listed as the first author. This publication marks yet another milestone in a growing list of achievements for the young academic.

Her Master’s supervisor, Dr Mbekezeli Nxumalo, paid tribute to her journey: “Thobile’s story is one of perseverance, courage, and brilliance. She set her own pace and broke new ground. It was a privilege to walk beside her through this journey.” Now, Ngcamphalala is setting her sights even higher — she plans to register for her PhD in Pure Mathematics later this year. Her journey is far from over, and the next chapter promises to be just as inspiring.