Top 5 Valentine’s Day meal deals in Stellenbosch

From the wine farms to the huge selection of top restaurants, Stellenbosch is the perfect place to be this Valentine’s Day. 1. Ernie Els Wines Restaurant – Annandale Road, Stellenbosch Offering a three-course meal with a wine pairing, this location offers a perfect spot for a romantic evening out.

Priced at R995 for the wine pairing or R795 for food only, the options are vast, with vegan and vegetarian options available on request. A starter of salmon, a main of beef fillet and a crème caramel dessert, this place is bound to keep the love in the air. To book, email [email protected], or head to their website.

2. Alluvia Boutique Winery – Glen Arum Road, Helshoogte Pass, Stellenbosch Join Alluvia for a five-course meal on Valentine’s Day this year. Situated on their iconic dam, this night under the stars will be one to remember. The night will start at 6pm and will cost R950 per person. Their fable of flavours will mirror the taste of magical fruits, whisking you away into your evening of love.

To book, call 021 885 1661 or book online. 3. Root44 Restaurant and Wine Emporium – Corner of R44 and Annandale Road, Stellenbosch For a more relaxed and outdoor dining experience, head to the Root44 market for their three-course dinner option. Enjoy your night surrounded by breathtaking mountain and vineyard views in the heart of Stellenbosch.

Choose from the surf and turf option at R595 per couple or the seafood extravaganza for R695 per couple. Both options come with a glass of the Root44 house wine. Booking is essential, so head to their Facebook page to book. 4. Nocturne – 43 Plein St, Stellenbosch Central, Stellenbosch If you’re looking for a romantic evening accompanied by a five-course meal, head to Nocturne.

The groundbreaking restaurant and mixology location will offer a unique meal experience for R995 per person, with a drink pairing option of an additional R345. The dessert will also come with a cocktail to enjoy. To book, email [email protected], call 021 023 4745 or book online.

5. Spier – R310 Baden Powell Dr, Stellenbosch For an easy, simple option, head to Spier for their Valentine’s Day summer evening picnic. The evening will be filled with live music, delicious food, celebratory bubbles and a whole lot of love. Collect your picnic basket which will include a bottle of Spier Cap Classique Brut Rosé, a Vadas mini baguette with white bean hummus and olive tapenade, a cheese selection of boerenkaas, camembert and membrillo with crackers and lavash, a Farmer Angus roast leg of lamb with grain salad and harissa dressing, a roast Spier Food Garden veggie salad with herb pesto, a tomato caprese salad with feta, basil and olives, chicken drumsticks with honey and mustard and a chocolate mousse with chantilly crème and chocolate shavings.

Vegetarian and vegan picnic options are also available. The price is R995 for a basket for two, with the picnic running from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. To book, visit the Spier website.