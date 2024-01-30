Toys R Us and Babies R Us raise over R400,000 for Reach for a Dream Foundation

Thousand of shoppers have given back by adding just R5 to their shopping at Toy R Us and Babies R Us over the festive season in 2023. This has led to R403,305 being accumulated over this period, all donated to the Reach for a Dream Foundation.

The Reach for a Dream Foundation helps to make the dreams come true of children facing life-threatening illnesses. With this money, they can extend this help to far more children and spread hope and love to families across the country. Kerry Donkin, Regional Manager at Reach for a Dream, enjoys making dreams come true through the partnership with Toys R Us. “We believe this partnership is a special one, with our goals aligning in wanting to bring joy and happiness to children. With the help of Toys R Us and the five rand campaign, Reach For A Dream will be able to make dreams come true for children facing life threatening illnesses across the country.”

This initiative spread smiles and joy throughout the country, motivating people to contribute a small amount for a big difference in the lives of suffering children. Marketing manager at Toys R Us, Catherine Jacoby, detailed the huge role customers played in this initiative. “It was a simple way for us to get our customers to join our cause by adding just five rand to their purchases.

“The funds raised will enhance the foundations capabilities in fulfilling more dreams for children facing life-threatening illnesses,” she added. An additional R20,000 was raised in partnership with Siso Toys, with 5% of all purchases on Disney Plush Toys over the period being donated to Reach for A Dream. Toys R us wanted to make it easy for South Africans to get involved in the initiative, Jacoby said.