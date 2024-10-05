Two SAPS female pilots in the running for ‘Forty Under 40’ award

Two female pilots from the South African Police Service (SAPS) are in the running to be named among 40 of the best under 40-year-olds in Mzansi. SAPS top management has wished Lieutenant Colonel Kgothatso Khunou and Captain Zeldah Ntuli well ahead of the Forty Under 40 Awards ceremony taking place on Saturday evening in Kempton Park.

Khunou and Ntuli are nominees in the aviation category of the awards and they are shortlisted among over 100 other young people in various sectors including agriculture, technology, media, insurance, finance, engineering and other fields. The police top brass said Ntuli and Khunou were among just 17 pilots in the SAPS across the country. “Khunou is a chief helicopter pilot attached to the SAPS Airwing based at New Tempe Airport in Bloemfontein, Free State. Khunou is also the first African female pilot in this particular province. She holds a commercial pilot licence and in her final year of obtaining a Diploma in Management (Aviation),” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk on Saturday in a statement.

Lieutenant Colonel Kgothatso Khunou. Pictures: Supplied She said Ntuli was a fixed-wing pilot attached to the SAPS Airwing based at Wonderboom Airport in Gauteng. “She also holds a commercial pilot licence and has a Grade 3 Instructor's rating. As a pilot in the SAPS, their duties include operational flights by providing aerial support for ground units during tracing operations as well as assisting with search and rescue missions,” said van Wyk, wishing both pilots well. Captain Zeldah Ntuli. Picture: Supplied According to the organisers, the Forty Under 40 Awards aim to identify, honour and celebrate the nation’s most influential and accomplished business leaders under the age forty from a wide range of industries.

“Forty under 40 celebrates entrepreneurs and business leaders who are committed to business growth, professional excellence, community service and have risen the ranks of their companies or industries early in life. “We believe that picking out these ones from the masses will not only celebrate them but will also afford them an opportunity to build strong platforms where they can have greater opportunities and also open doors for the next generation,” said the organisers on their website. They said the awards were used to recognize and celebrate 40 emerging leaders under the age of 40 who demonstrate or impact the world personally or professionally through their exceptional leadership. This could be through projects or individual achievements that could set them apart from others by producing clear and compelling value, return of investment, and other relevant results.

Forty of the best under 40 will be selected among the following people on Saturday night. AGRICULTURE & AGRO PROCESSING Alizwa Ngqukumba (Iyanimvula Group Pty ltd) Ayanda Zulu (Wenzokuhle Farming)

Nndivhuweni Patricia Seaba (TC Woman in action Farming) Phiwokuhle Shabangu (Mokoka Shabangu farming & Poultry PTY LTD) AVIATION Kgothatso Khunou (SAPS Bloemfontein old tempe airport)

Zelda Ntuli (SAPS Airwing) AUTHORSHIP & CREATIVE WRITING Odwa Bungu (Afroglyphics)

Mulamuleli Tshitangano (Senwabarwana Online News) Gail Motlough ( House of Yadah Publications) BANKING & FINANCE Given Phaladi (Regive Capital)

Harry Scherzer (Future Forex) BEAUTY & LIFESTYLE Mamello Makha (Mamello Makha Exotic Beauty Salon) Sean Perry (Sean Perry(PTY) ltd)

Mathebe Molise (Beauty on TaPP) Sadé James (UAE Fine Fragrances) COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT Bianca Masina ( Khulisani Foundation)

Kholefelo Makena (Broadway Legacy Foundation) Lerato Solomon (Mental Matters with Lerato Solomon) Mmalethabo Mahlangu (The Virtual Boardroom SA)

Nkateko Emily Mabasa (Phoenix Alexandra) Nomawele Njongo (KwaziThina Publishers) Phumie Buhle (Thina Sobuthana)

Raeesa Bayat (Startup Grind/Al Baraka Bank) Stompi Catherine Lowane (Legendary Womans development) Zeenat Isaacs (SM- art supporting mentorship through art)

Dr. Zikhona Tywabi Ngeva (Dr ZTN Foundation NPC) CONSULTANCY & PROFESSIONAL SERVICES Nkululeko Ndobe Mhlaba (Phungela) Bongani Mbonani (Black Apple Investments)

Khethelo Malinga (IIBA International Institute Of Business Analysis) Cheyenne Fernánda Miller (Ferna Tech) Mbali Mkhonto (Romba Pty Ltd)

Zanele Stole (Immaculate Cleaning and Hygiene services Pty Ltd) Clementine Thando Ngidi (Tays Cleaning Services) EDUCATION Itumeleng Mohoang (Thabomeleng Training Institute)

Busi Mkhumbuzi- Pooe (ThinkShift) Kabelo Motlhakane (St Peter’s College) Kelly Damons (KellyGirl Skills Academy)

Maggie Phofa (Fundza Training Institute) ENVIRONMENTAL & CLIMATE SUSTAINABILITY Ella Bella Elaine Constantinides-Leite (Miss Earth South Africa) Molebatsi Ramahudu (Mega Unit Consultancy)

FAMILY BUSINESS Matt Pike (Swimmattix Swim School) FASHION Laduma Ngxokolo (Maxhosa Africa) Lekau Freddy Sehoana (DripSA)

Mapitso Thaisi (Shweshwekini) Nonhlanhla Ntuli (Almondant Designs) Xolisa Mgqubeni (Suite Luxe)

FOOD/CATERING & BEVERAGE Anje Nene (NENES) Nombuso Vilane (MavusoShisaLounge) Letlhogonolo Motseeng (Moja Chicken)

Nono Mtshali (In The Kitchen With Nono) Suhail Karim (Exotic And Savoury Boutique) Yasmine Kazadi (Mercatique Consulting)

Zandi Manyaku (Hush In My Kitchen) GOVERNMENT & GOVERNMENT AGENCIES Molehe Wesi (ZA Domain Name Authority) HEALTH AND WELLNESS Anele Siswana (Indigo Wellness & Consulting services)

Juanita Ragbeer (Juanita Ragbeer Counselling) Khauhelo Michelle Mogashoa (Michelle’s Baby Spa) Mampe Elisa Konyama (Unjani Botshabelo)

Nombulelo Kubhayi (Mpilo Health Group) Dr Saffia Jacobs (Amelioré Aesthetics) Zulaka Khan (Verulam Dialysis Center)

HOSPITALITY Darren Meltz (SecretEATS) HUMAN RESOURCE & DEVELOPMENT Boitumelo Nene (Colour Red Recruitment) INSURANCE & PENSION Monageng Legae (Bontle ke Botho Consulting Pty ltd t/a Sopema Funeral services)

JOURNALISM (RADIO / TV / NEWSPAPER) Daniëlla Van Heerden (N/A) Katlego Legodi(SABC) Kutlano Nhlapo(Rubix Cube PTY LTD)

Tumelo Makgoara(Metro FM) LAW Fulufhelo Ramatsitsi (Ramatsitsi Attorneys Inc) Tobia Serongoane(Webber Wentzel)

Zama Ngcobo (WMN Attorneys INC) MANUFACTURING Abednico Mkhari (NTGR Engineering) Allen Cliffe (Cranium Medical Products Pty Ltd)

Bongani Luvalo (School Lashushu) Lufuno Rasoesoe (Lajoya Holdings trading as TOSH Detergents) Refiloe Rantekoa (Borotho Bakery Enterprise pty ltd)

Sibongile Mongadi (Uku’hamba (Pty) Thato Poo (Matlhasedi Body and Home Spa) MEDIA (DIGITAL AND SOCIAL) Linathi Makanda (Urban On My Tongue)

Kgosi-Etsile Dube (SA Media Engineering) Linda Mtoba (To The Max Brand Management) Tamsin Haley (Social Happiness)

Thabang Mhlabane (Afrinile) Weza Matomane (Bluecloud AI (PTY LTD) Yolanda Zondi (Yolanda Zondi Productions (PTY) Ltd)

MINING AND NATURAL RESOURCES Joy Hlongwane (KwaNgwane Consulting) Mbali Mokwena (Imbally Pty LTD) Nobuhle Ramotebele (Ramo Adpro PTY Ltd)

MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT Lindiwe Dhlamini (Jaylin Media Group) Melody Xaba (The Station) Prudence Mathebula (PRULUV Productions)

Valencia Joshua (The Dream Lab Productions) Yaaseen Barnes (YB Productions) MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS Nkosenhle Hlope (Kenako Marketing)

Nkululeko Mabena(Spiral 8 Studio) Nthando Zikalala (To the Max Brand Management) Sello Ramosepele (Marcomm Group (pty) Ltd))

Nicolas Manyike (Africonnect Marketing) Zareef Minty (Afribiz media/Minty Media) PRINTING / PRESS AND PUBLISHING Ernest Rens (Phoenix Rens Pty LTD)

Masala Sadiki (Throb Tek (Pty) Ltd) Mfundo Nyambi (Ark Designs SA) PHILANTHROPY AND CHARITY Jabulile Digashu (Dee Foundation)

Muhammed Yaeesh Cassim (Project Potential RSA) Nishaan Kishore (The infinity charm foundation) Phophi Ramabulana (Vhatanuni Foundation NPC)

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT / CONSTRUCTION Bontle Mapela (BlackBeard Group (Pty) Ltd) Clayton Fisher (Got Shade) Khethiwe Molefe (Mogalakwena Valuers (Pty) Ltd)

Lerato Khunoana (Lekhuns Projects Pty Ltd) Nokwana Dlamini (Ozel Lift pty ltd) SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION Gavin Nortjie (Gavotech)

Reino Erasmus (Ampersand) SAFETY & SECURITY Ismaeel Hansa (Lion Protection) Noko Thabang Phala (Abuti Rams Foundation)

SPORTS Temba Bavuma (To The Max Brand Management) Ipeleng Khunou (Nedbank Running Club) Jessica Bokamoso Nkomo (BSports Agency)

Teboho Mokoena (To The Max Brand Management) SHIPPING AND MARITIME Thembela Taboshe (Lady Orion Marine Services) Jerome James (Scan Global Logistics South Africa)

SOCIAL ENTERPRISE Iman Ganijee (Sari For Change) Sandile Tshabalala (Huruma Bantfu) Toka Lintsa (Trot Your Globe (Pty) Ltd)

THEATRE AND ARTS Taiwo Kazeem (Unlimitedkazzy) Thabiso Tshabalala (Khameleon Kreatives) Zakhele Sibanyoni Kganane (NSK Creatives Events Promotions Agency)

Zola Nombona (To The Max Brand Management) TELECOM AND MOBILE / SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT Thabang Sizwe Zulu (Glitch Portal) TRANSPORT & AUTOMOBILE Tshukudu Moepadira (Neo Star Travel and Tours)