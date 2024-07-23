Two sites in the Western Cape lined up for World Heritage status

The Western Cape Government is expected to know whether two sites in the province will be receiving World Heritage status this week. The 46th session of the Unesco World Heritage Committee will be deliberating on the two Western Cape sites this week.

The session will be taking place this week until July 31, in New Delhi, India and a delegation from the Western Cape Government joins colleagues from other provinces and national government. South Africa put forward three nominations following years of rigorous stakeholder engagement, quality assurance, and international evaluation. The nomination titled ‘The Emergence of Modern Human Behaviour: The Pleistocene Occupation Sites of South Africa’ includes three Middle Stone Age sites that contribute significant evidence for understanding the origins of modern human behaviour.

The sites are: Diepkloof Rock Shelter close to Elands Bay in the Western Cape Pinnacle Point Site Complex in Mossel Bay in the Western Cape

Sibhudu Cave in KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal. Western Cape MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie said these sites are not only global archaeological treasures, but also symbols of our nation’s resilience, creativity, and capacity for innovation. “They remind us of the importance of preserving our cultural and natural heritage for future generations. It is incredible to imagine the early humans who lived in and passed through these places. I am excited about the potential for World Heritage Site status to boost tourism, economic development, and enable job creation,” Mackenzie said.

Premier Alan Winde said the Western Cape is privileged to have such an abundance of cultural offerings and full use of their significance to deepen collective knowledge must be made, but also harnessing the potential to further economic growth to create many more jobs in this space. The outcome of the session will be announced once concluded. [email protected]