Umlazi opens first Mpathy Clinic for affordable healthcare

Gugu Khumalo, an Umlazi community leader who experienced personal loss during the 2021 riots, has launched KwaZulu-Natal’s first Mpathy Clinic. This new clinic is set to provide affordable, high-quality private healthcare services to low-income households in the Umlazi township.

Mpathy Clinics, supported by global pharmaceutical company Viatris and the Contribute Foundation, aims to enhance access to healthcare by offering advanced services at reduced costs. Gugu Khumalo celebrates the opening of Umlazi’s first Mpathy Clinic, marking a new chapter in community healthcare. Picture: Supplied/Rhiza Holdings The Umlazi facility marks a significant step in expanding healthcare options for South Africans facing financial hardships. Khumalo, who previously operated an early childhood centre that was destroyed during the July 2021 riots, has now become South Africa’s first nursepreneur without a medical background.

The riots destroyed her early childhood centre, but she refused to be defeated. “I lost everything during the looting in 2021. The odds were against us, and I had to ask myself if I should just give up or keep trying. But I knew I could not give up. I went back to the drawing board and started to seek help. “I wrote proposals and realised that my wish for bringing healthcare to the community could be realised,” Khumalo said.

Gugu Khumalo, South Africa’s first nursepreneur and non-medical professional, at the Umlazi Mpathy Clinic. Picture: Rhiza Holdings With consultation fees ranging between R100 and R300, the Mpathy Clinic provides a cost-effective alternative to private doctors. The clinic’s services are tailored to meet the needs of the community, offering a range of healthcare options including emergency services, chronic disease management, child health and immunisations, reproductive health, and HIV counselling and testing. “A lot of people in Umlazi are defaulting on taking their medication because the nearest public clinic is too far. We knew we needed to do something. When the clinic opens its doors, I know that patients will be lining up to seek medical care,” Khumalo added.

The Mpathy Clinic boasts cutting-edge technology, including a 3D ultrasound machine and telemedicine services. Advanced healthcare equipment at Umlazi’s Mpathy Clinic. Picture : Rhiza Holdings Patients will have access to medical consultations five days a week, a significant improvement over the limited availability of General Practitioners at public facilities. Clinics in other regions, including Pretoria North in Gauteng and Marikana in the North West, are set to open soon.

Rhiza Holdings, which operates the Mpathy Clinics, plans to establish a network of at least 70 clinics nationwide over the next five years. Lerato Seheri, healthcare manager at Rhiza Holdings, highlighted the significance of opening the clinic during Women’s Month. “Women empowerment is crucial for advancing healthcare in our communities,” she said. “We secure funding to establish a fully equipped clinic, covering all medical equipment and supplies. The clinic is expected to break even within 18 months.