Wacky downhill cart racers to take over Bo-Kaap streets

Cape Town – Tyre maker BFGoodrich is sponsoring one of the teams in this year's adrenaline-filled, hair-raising action at the Red Bull Box Cart Race in the Bo-Kaap, Cape Town, on Sunday. The Red Bull Box Cart Race is a unique non-motorised race that challenges the most fearless and fun-loving teams of experienced racers and amateurs to create the wackiest prototype, human-powered box carts to compete against the clock in a downhill race.

BFGoodrich brand manager Antonio Pereira says: “BFGoodrich is entering its ‘BFGoodrich Boxcart-O-Saurus’ which was inspired by Jurassic Park. The movie featured BFGoodrich tyres on the cars that were chased through some tough, wet and muddy conditions by dinosaurs and team BFGoodrich’s theme this year is Jurassic.” “Our box cart is designed to resemble one of the vehicles in the first Jurassic Park movie. The dinosaurs went extinct before humans existed but there is another animal on the verge of extinction that we can do something about. We have decided to dedicate our race to an organisation that works tirelessly towards saving our beloved rhinos.” Pereira says BFGoodrich tyres are designed and manufactured for adventure seekers, hard workers and professional drivers.

“We all know that Africa offers the best playground for fun and adventure, and Bo-kaap will be our playground during the Red Bull Box Cart Race. In the race we will be competitive and have fun but, most importantly, we will be raising awareness for rhino conservation in the country.” The team has partnered with the Kariega Foundation, a non-profit trust delivering on a holistic conservation mandate in partnership with the Kariega Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape. It will donate towards the foundation’s Save the Rhino fund. IOL