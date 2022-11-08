WATCH: 115-Year-Old Tunnel Below Niagara Falls Opens To Visitors

The 2,200-foot-long tunnel located below the Niagara Falls cathedral of power walks visitors through the discovery of its history.

Built in 1905 on the Canadian side of the Niagara River, the tunnel operated until 2006 and it served as an exit point for water used to generate power for upstate New York and Canada.

Now, it serves as an opportunity for visitors to learn about the old power station. In order to access the tunnel, visitors will have to take a glass elevator 180 feet past the six levels of the infrastructure of the hydropower generator.

Once on the tunnel's grounds, they can walk through the space and discover the many repurposed artifacts, exhibits, and installations explaining how the station generated electricity through water for 100 years. The real treat, though, is at the end of the tunnel.