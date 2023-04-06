WATCH: 3D Printers help pets with disabilities walk and run

3DPets is about to reach a big milestone: helping 400 disabled pets walk in just the past two years. A New Jersey printing company is helping pets with disabilities get a boost thanks to 3D printing technology. 3DPets designs, builds and 3D prints custom mobility carts and prosthetics for pets with missing limbs and other disabilities. The designers stress test and map movements of the animal's device before ever printing out it out. As the animals grow, refitting isn't needed, as you can just resize the file and print the device.

After a bit of practice, the furry friends are quickly seen running with their new waterproof, breathable and adorable new prosthetics.