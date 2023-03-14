Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

WATCH: Adorable Baby Goat Born At Edinburgh Zoo

Image: Supplied

Published 28m ago

An adorable baby Bagot goat has been born at Edinburgh Zoo. The female youngster, named Grace by keepers at The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), was born to parents Patrick and Janice.

She has been delighting visitors as she explores her paddock with mum never too far from her side. Bagot goats are believed to be Britain’s oldest species of goat. They act as important conservation grazers, clearing invasive scrub and woodland species to promote biodiversity which benefits other amazing animals and wildlife.

