WATCH: Adorable Gentoo Penguin Chicks Hatch At Edinburgh Zoo

Edinburgh Zoo has welcomed its first adorable gentoo chicks of penguin breeding season. Four chicks have emerged so far and its hoped more will follow in the coming weeks.
Among the first to become parents this year were Muffin and Mittens who welcomed the very first gentoo chick on 3 May. Muffin and Mittens are also fostering a second youngster this year from penguins Iris and Girot.
Michael Livingstone, senior keeper at Edinburgh Zoo, said: “The first month is critical for their development and we will be keeping a close eye on our new arrivals as they grow.”