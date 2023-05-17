Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

WATCH: Adorable Gentoo Penguin Chicks Hatch At Edinburgh Zoo

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

Published 38m ago

Share

Edinburgh Zoo has welcomed its first adorable gentoo chicks of penguin breeding season. Four chicks have emerged so far and its hoped more will follow in the coming weeks.

Among the first to become parents this year were Muffin and Mittens who welcomed the very first gentoo chick on 3 May. Muffin and Mittens are also fostering a second youngster this year from penguins Iris and Girot.

Michael Livingstone, senior keeper at Edinburgh Zoo, said: “The first month is critical for their development and we will be keeping a close eye on our new arrivals as they grow.”

Related Topics:

animal

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe