WATCH: Adorable wallaby joey orphans enjoy play date to boost social skills

Two orphan wallaby joeys have enjoyed a play date to help them boost their social skills. Aussie Ark’s ‘Rocket’, a Brush-Tailed Rock wallaby, and the Australian Reptile Park's ‘Matilda’, the Yellow-Footed Rock wallaby have been hand-raised at the parks. As hand-raising joeys is an intensive process, it's crucial for their social development that they interact with their own kind.

To allow the rescued joeys to learn the skills on how to be a part of a mob, staff decided to arrange a special “play date” for the two joeys. At the beginning of the play date, both joeys were hesitant of interacting with each other but after a few minutes they began to warm up to each other’s company and shared their first little hops together.