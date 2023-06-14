WATCH: Adorable white-cheeked Gibbon baby is a first for Houston Zoo

A male northern white-cheeked gibbon was born at Houston Zoo on 30 May 2023 to first-time parents Ting and Max. This is the first time this species has been born at the Houston Zoo.

While mother and baby bonding is going well at the moment, the first few weeks are crucial, and the animal care team is keeping a close watch on the pair. The keepers who have dedicated their lives to caring for the gibbons will have the honour of naming the newborn. Northern white-cheeked gibbons are native to south east Asia, Vietnam, and southern China and are critically endangered in the wild.