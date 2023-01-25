WATCH: African women footballers striving for the best in the Turkish League

A group of four African women footballers has kept a clean sheet in the Turkish super league helping their team Onvo Hatayspor with a total of 9 goals so far. They include the 26-year-old Ivorian midfielder Aminata Haidara, 22-year-old Burkina Faso striker Juliette Nana, 21-year-old Ghanaian striker Suzzy Dede Teye and 27-year-old midfielder Priscilla Okyere.

"Their direct contributions to the success of the team are really great. it makes a big difference for us. The players have always tried to play at a high level since the day they arrived. The most important thing for me is their humble personalities. they are trying to be better after every game they play. they try to help everyone," said Hilmi Bugüner, the technical director. Okyere has scored 3 goals and 4 assists, Teye has 5 goals, Nana 1 goal and 1 assist, and Haidara has 1 assist. They have all played important role in keeping their team at the top, which is ranked 2nd in the league. "It's my first time in Turkey, my first time in Hatayspor, and I think that the first part of the season was very positive for us, we played 4 games at home, no losses but more difficult away, big challenges but I think it was positive," said Priscilla Okyere.

For Ghanaian forward Suzzy Dede Teye, this is her first international experience with Hatayspor. "It's very difficult to understand each other because their level of English is not very good but I try to mix with the group when I speak to them, it's translated, sometimes it's difficult for me to say something but I feel happy with them," said Suzzy Dede Teye. Four of the six foreign players of Hatayspor are African footballers. The team is now looking forward to establishing itself as the best club in the Turkish league.