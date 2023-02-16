WATCH: AI Massages Move A Step Closer Thanks To EMMA Robot's Skills

Robotics firm AiTreat's EMMA robot can deliver an amazing massage that can rid you of your aches and pains. The robot masseuse is set to embark on a new product evaluation in the United States powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the Mayo Clinic campuses.

In Singapore, EMMA will also undergo a randomised controlled trial (RCT) comparing the efficacy of the massage robot when giving existing therapies such as Tuina, a massage used in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), in managing chronic low back pain. EMMA, short for Expert Manipulative Massage Automation, aims to alleviate the manpower shortage of skilled massage therapists and possibly to augment the work of physiotherapists.