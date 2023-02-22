WATCH: Alauda Aeronautics Unveil Crewed Hydrogen-Powered Flying Electric Race Car

Capable of reaching a top speed of 360 kph (225 mph) in just 30 seconds from a standing start, it’s designed to set the bar for performance and technology in the radical new sport of piloted Airspeeder racing. It also boasts a Thunderstrike Hydrogen Turbogenerator offers exceptional range of 300km (188 miles and Artificial Intelligence Gimballed Thrust technology produces handling qualities of a Formula 1 car.

Alauda Aeronautics has unveiled the Airspeeder Mk4, the first crewed version of its flying racing car. Designed and built in Adelaide, South Australia, the Airspeeder Mk4 is the world's fastest hydrogen electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The announcement comes ahead of the first crewed races scheduled for 2024. Matt Pearson, CEO, Alauda Aeronautics says: “We, and the world, are ready for crewed flying car racing”. “We have built the vehicles, developed the sport, secured the venues, attracted the sponsors and technical partners”, Matt Pearson, CEO, Alauda Aeronautics.

The Airspeeder Mk4 is powered by a 1,000 kW (1,340 horsepower) turbogenerator which feeds power to the batteries and motors. Specifically designed for use in eVTOLs, this revolutionary technology allows green hydrogen to be used as fuel providing safe, reliable and sustainable power over long distances and flight times.

As well as taking the existing eVTOL industry into the next-generation H2eVTOL era, this technology has the potential to significantly reduce emissions and create a sustainable future for individual air travel.