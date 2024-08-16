WATCH: All the feels! Latest Checkers advert pokes fun at everything ‘proudly’ South African

It's starts off at a rugby game. It's Team South Africa against Global XV but a player is injured and walked off the field by two medics. A taxi arrives on the field, the driver alights and assumes position to help the team in their scrum, while a reflector-jacket-wearing car guard directs the team towards the try line.

In another scene, players are trying to get the game moving but number 15 is distracted by a sunglasses-selling vendor, there are dancers, and load shedding. If you have no idea what I'm talking about, it's the latest Checkers advert that hits right in the feels with everything South African!

“What others see as challenges, we see as training. We’re built to take a gap, side-step and tackle any obstacle. We’re one team made up of the most resilient players in the world, and when we play together, we are unbeatable,” the caption on the ad, on YouTube, reads. “This piece tells a story of SA gees, triumph and patriotism. A story told by the familiar characters that make up Team South Africa.”

A screenshot from the advert The ad also features Mzansi's favourite dancing teacher, Mrs Bullock, 'Klein Kwagga' in his beloved khaki shorts and vellies and Hugo Heath or the famous three-year-old kicker with the 'Kanonvoet'.

Mrs Bullock and her cheerleaders Speaking to IOL, a spokesperson for Shoprite, said they have been blown away by the response to the advert.

“We have been working with our advertising agency, 99c, for more than 15 years and the magic happens because we share the same vision,” the spokesperson said. The retail giant added that the message behind the ad is simple. “It's one of collaboration and it's important every day and we have been pushing for the idea of South Africans being better together for a while,” the spokesperson said.