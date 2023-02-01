WATCH: Amazing Simulation Shows Mega Tsunami That Helped Kill The Dinosaurs

This amazing simulation compiled by scientists at America’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the path of the mega tsunamis created by the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs. The 6+ miles (approximately 9,67 + kilometres) wide asteroid that hit Earth between 65 and 66 million years ago is widely accepted to have wiped out nearly all the dinosaurs and 75% of the planet’s plant and animal species. It also triggered a megatsunami with mile-high waves - 30,000 times bigger than any recorded events.

The colours are associated with both positive (red) and negative (blue) wave amplitude, highlighting how the ocean ripples with both higher and lower water levels in the ocean basins during a catastrophic tsunami. It is the first global simulation of the Chicxulub asteroid impact tsunami. In addition to showing the conditions in which the dinosaurs may have perished, this study helps to assess and quantify the risk of future large asteroid impacts.