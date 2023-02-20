WATCH: Amazing Video Footage Shows Two Sumatran Tiger Cubs Being Born At Chester Zoo

Amazing Video Footage Shows Two Sumatran Tiger Cubs Being Born At Chester Zoo. Hidden cameras have captured a first glimpse of two endangered Sumatran tiger cubs born at Chester Zoo on 7 January 2023. The tiny twins were born to first-time parents Kasarna and Dash - and the new family has since been bonding in their den with all of their adorable early life antics caught by the zoo’s CCTV cameras.

Zookeepers say the new arrivals are yet to be sexed and will be named once they start to gain in confidence and venture outside, which experts estimate will be in early April. Just 350 Sumatran tigers are thought to remain in the wild – making them one of the world’s rarest tiger subspecies. They are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) - the most severe conservation category and highest priority.