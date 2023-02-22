WATCH: Angolans flood the streets for Luanda Carnival's post-pandemic return

"We came as a family" says Manuel Dos Santos Macaia, "I'm here with the children to show them the importance of the carnival". "The carnival, for me, is a thing of joy" explains Joaquina Menez Andre, a dancer, "now that we've come back to dance, it makes us feel good."

Luanda has its own Sambadrome and a massive parade that will be attended by the eminent personalities. Carnaval stands up to its name as the greatest festival in Angola with its colorful celebration, libations, national holiday, and Brazilian-style event.

Paulino Rocha, has been commander of the group 'Kilamba Union' for 7 years:

"We’re here to do exactly what’s best to do, that is to say, to dance the carni-val and show how the União de Recreativo de Kilamba group has come with innovation to tell the truth. We do not run away from our cultural identity, because of this our repetition (ed: motto) will be "Angola traditions and memories"."