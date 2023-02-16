WATCH: Animals Across UK Zoos Celebrate Valentine's Day

Over at Highland Wildlife Park in Scotland, Arctic fox pair, Jack and Sarah, and polar bear cub, Brodie, were given delicious heart-shaped ice-pops and some of their other favourite snacks including carrots, apples, hot dogs and peanut butter.

Love has been all around at UK Zoos as animals have been getting into the Valentine's Day spirit. To celebrate the most loved-up day of the year, animals were given a series of Valentine's Day treats.

Whilst at London Zoo, keepers played matchmaker to recent arrival Kiburi and his new ladies Mjukuu and Effie treating the Western lowland gorillas to a heart shaped piñata filled with tasty vegetables and nutritious greens.

Female red panda, two-year-old Mei Lin, spent the day being spoiled by her keepers at West Midland Safari Park, unaware that plans were being made to bring in a new mate for her the next month.

Meanwhile, female Sumatran tiger, Dourga, and male Nakal were gifted a giant paper hear coated with the aromas of ginger, cumin and marmite, which keepers spread around the love hearts. Both tigers were enamoured by the new sights and smells and Dourga swiftly knocked the heart over, with a push from one of her large paws.