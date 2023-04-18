WATCH: Animals and keepers celebrate as West Midland Safari Park turns 50

Animals at West Midland Safari Park have been enjoying a series of treats as the Park celebrates its 50th birthday. For half a century, the Park has welcomed over 30 million visitors bringing them closer to nature and inspiring the next generation of conservationists.

The Park first opened its doors on 17 April 1973 and since then, hundreds of species, many of which are classed as ‘endangered,’ have lived there including elephants, rhinos, lions, tigers and giraffes. To celebrate, keepers treated lemur Bakari and his troop to some birthday presents which the lemurs loved unwrapping and investigating.