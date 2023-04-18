WATCH: Animals and keepers celebrate as West Midland Safari Park turns 50

Animals at West Midland Safari Park have been enjoying a series of treats as the Park celebrates its 50th birthday. For half a century, the Park has welcomed over 30 million visitors bringing them closer to nature and inspiring the next generation of conservationists.
The Park first opened its doors on 17 April 1973 and since then, hundreds of species, many of which are classed as ‘endangered,’ have lived there including elephants, rhinos, lions, tigers and giraffes. To celebrate, keepers treated lemur Bakari and his troop to some birthday presents which the lemurs loved unwrapping and investigating.
Meanwhile, over on the safari the Indian rhinos have been treated to a huge birthday cake, covered in their favourite tasty treats. The Bewdley attraction has an exciting history from the moment it was officially opened, by famous Hollywood actress Sophia Loren to a troop of 130 baboons escaping to spend the night in the local town all in the first two years of opening.
Later in the year, the Park will be hosting a conservation dinner to raise money for their five conservation partners.