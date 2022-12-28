WATCH: Animals At Chicago's Brookfield Zoo Brave America's Big Christmas Freeze

Like much of North America, Chicago was hit by extreme weather just before Christmas Day as large parts of the U.S. experienced temperatures far below zero due to a 'winter bomb' cyclone system.

Animals at Brookfield Zoo in Chicago, had to brave a big freeze and snowy weather in the run-up to Christmas Day in the U.S.

However, as the cold spell began, some visitors still braved the cold to visit their favourite critters. Bison roamed in the snow - including Judy - who didn’t mind the freezing weather and blowing snowflakes thanks to her amazingly thick - and stylish - winter coat.

Nor did Joe, Jr. the Mexican wolf - who has his own furry insulation. The zoo’s Przewalski’s horses also braved the frigid temperatures - as they can brave the extreme swings in climate in their native Mongolia.

Zeus the bald eagle and Kiinaq the seal looked to be especially enjoying the Winter Wonderland. However, animals more used to warmer climes stayed out of the cold but did get to join in the fun as the animal care staff gave the orangutans, Heidi and Sophia, snow for enrichment purposes.