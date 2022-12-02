Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
WATCH: Argentinian fan proposes to Polish girlfriend during TV interview before match

Image: Supplied

Published 1h ago

An Argentinian fan proposed to his girlfriend, who is from Poland, during a televised interview at Stadium 974 in Doha, minutes before the World Cup match between Poland and Argentina. The Latin American nation won by two goals over Poland which didn't manage to score any.

Beetle's new look for World Cup

Carlos Baliña gave a new look to his 1960 German Beetle for the Qatar 2022 World Cup by covering it in pictures of Argentine football stars Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona. The Argentine fan plans to bring his car to the Obelisk of Buenos Aires every time his team plays and hopefully have it signed by Messi himself.

