WATCH: Art breathes new life into the streets of Rabat's old town

The narrow streets and alleyways of Rabat's old town in Morocco have been turned into an open air art gallery . From portraits to abstract paintings, the work of many local artists is on full display since Thursday bringing many visitors to the capital.

"This atmosphere, that starts at 10 in the morning every day for 10 days, is about the desire to share artworks, which are usually shown in galleries or in exhibition spaces, whereas here the paintings are outside and available to everyone. Children, the elderly, everyone can access painting" said Jamal Ouadi , the GAL'RUE exhibition director. Against the backdrop of traditional architecture , the works gain added meaning. "Everything is made to have a good time, and we have the old town is beautiful, a very beautiful place with its ancestral doors and a very typical architecture, and in addition to that, art that comes in contrast. We have portraits, abstract art, it’s a mixture that we rarely see" said Célia Shouznou, a French student participating in GAL'RUE.

"This event is practically a first in Morocco as far as I know, apart from street art. I did not know this gallery that brings artists out to the public, to citizens going about their daily life, in these alleys in the old town in particular, the old town of Rabat. It's an extraordinary event for me", admits Laila Skalli, a painter whose work is on display at the GAL'RUE exhibition. The GAL'RUE project started in 2021 in the wake of the pandemic and the desire of artists to share their creations with everyone.