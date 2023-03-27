WATCH: Artist Ai Weiwei Recreates Monet's Water Lilies Using 650,000 Lego Pieces

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei has recreated Claude Monet's famed water lilies paintings using 650,000 Lego bricks. The monumental art piece, titled "Water Lilies #1", measures nearly 50-foot-wide and is the largest Lego artwork Ai has ever made.

The spectacular sight will be seen in public for the very first time when the exhibition Ai Weiwei: Making Sense opens on Friday 7 April at London's Design Museum. Water Lilies #1 recreates Monet’s famous painting, Water Lilies (1914 — 26), a monumental tryptich which is currently in the collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York.