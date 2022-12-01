WATCH: Astronomers Witness the Most Distant Black Hole Event in Recorded History

The Daily Beast reports that researchers have detected a supermassive black hole swallowing a star 12.4 billion light-years away in an event dubbed AT2022cmc.

As a star gets close to a black hole, a process referred to as "spaghettification" begins to pull the star apart, resulting in an enormous jet of energy detectable from Earth.

This rare process, known as a tidal disruption event (TDE), was witnessed by an international team of astronomers.

The observation reportedly gave astronomers valuable insights into how supermassive black holes are formed and how our universe looked when it was still young. The luminous jet of material was launched almost at the speed of light and the jet was pointing in our direction. , Igon Andreoni, Astronomer at the University of Maryland, via The Daily Beast.