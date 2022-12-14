WATCH: Australian 'Rock Chicks' trio unearth complete plesiosaur in breakthrough moment for palaeontology

The complete head and body of a plesiosaur, an ancient marine reptile, has been uncovered in Queensland in what scientists say may be a breakthrough moment for their understanding of ancient reptiles.

The rare fossil was discovered by a Western Queensland landowner Cassandra who, alongside two friends, Sally and Cynthia, form a fossil hunting trio called the 'Rock Chicks'. They worked with Museum of Tropical Queensland senior curator of palaeontology Espen Knutsen and others to unearth and preserve the fossil. It is the first time a complete elasmosaur, a type of plesiosaur, has been found in Australia - and Knutsen dubbed the find a 'Rosetta Stone' in palaeontology terms as it could help scientists' gain a renewed understanding of the giant long-necked marine lizards' physiology and evolution.