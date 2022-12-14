WATCH: Australian 'Rock Chicks' trio unearth complete plesiosaur in breakthrough moment for palaeontology

The complete head and body of a plesiosaur, an ancient marine reptile, has been uncovered in Queensland in what scientists say may be a breakthrough moment for their understanding of ancient reptiles.
The rare fossil was discovered by a Western Queensland landowner Cassandra who, alongside two friends, Sally and Cynthia, form a fossil hunting trio called the 'Rock Chicks'. They worked with Museum of Tropical Queensland senior curator of palaeontology Espen Knutsen and others to unearth and preserve the fossil. It is the first time a complete elasmosaur, a type of plesiosaur, has been found in Australia - and Knutsen dubbed the find a 'Rosetta Stone' in palaeontology terms as it could help scientists' gain a renewed understanding of the giant long-necked marine lizards' physiology and evolution.
Dr Knutsen said: “We have never found a body and a head together and this could hold the key to future research in this field.”
The fossilised animal is believed to be around 100 million years old and Measures around six metres in length. Each year, the Rock Chicks–Cassandra, Sally and Cynthia, meet to search for fossils on the property and during this time have walked hundreds of kilometres on their quest to uncover fossils.
Cassandra said they are looking forward to their 2023 hunt and they have a motto of “let's keep the palaeos busy”.