WATCH: Baby Gibbon to be raised by same-sex parents

A six-month-old northern white-cheeked gibbon who has arrived at Cincinnati Zoo is to be raised by same-sex parents. The youngster, named Kip, arrived earlier this month from Dallas Zoo and is doing well and will then move in with Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden's two female buff-cheeked gibbons. The sister gibbons are in their teens and have not raised offspring of their own, have been identified as a good potential surrogate family.

Since his arrival at the Cincinnati Zoo on March 7, Kip has been near his future surrogate parents, Skittles and M&M, and has been cared for 24/7 by the Zoo's animal care professionals. The gibbons can see and smell each other while interacting through a protective barrier.